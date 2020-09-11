Loading articles...

Gardiner and Lake Shore Restrictions Downtown This Weekend

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 2:57 pm EDT

Cars backed up on the Gardiner Expressway on May 23, 2014. (CITY NEWS)

You might have to add some extra time to your drive through the east end of the downtown this weekend.

The city says there will be restrictions on both the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday so crews can safely remove and replace sections of the roadway as part of the rehabilitation project for the aging expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets.

The first affected area will be the intersection of Jarvis St. and Lake Shore Blvd.

  • From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 6 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, westbound Lake Shore Blvd. will be reduced to three lanes approaching Jarvis St and there will be no southbound access to Jarvis at the intersection. Left turns will be prohibited in all directions and only northbound right turns will be permitted on Jarvis St. at Lake Shore Boulevard.

 

The second affected area is the Gardiner itself, between Yonge and Cherry Streets.

  • The eastbound Gardiner will be reduced to a single lane over that stretch from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday to facilitate a concrete pour. There will be no impact to lanes on the westbound Gardiner.

 

As a result of these two closures, the usual Active T.O. closure along the eastern waterfront will not be happening. Eastbound Lake Shore Blvd. will remain open between Leslie St. and Kew Beach Rd. The other three Active T.O. closures along the western waterfront, Bayview Ave., and River St. will take place as usual.

The Active T.O. program, intended to allow more space for cyclists and pedestrians during the pandemic, will come to an end on September 27th.

 

