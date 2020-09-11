Loading articles...

Former Liberal MP charged with breach of trust, fraud

Liberal MP Raj Grewal rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, June 3, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The RCMP has now laid charges against a former Liberal M-P.

Raj Grewal, who held the seat of Brampton East in the last Parliament, is now facing four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud over 5,000.

Mounties allege Grewal failed to report his receipt of millions in personal loans to the ethics commissioner, solicited loans for his own personal benefit in connection with his public office, and that he used his taxpayer funded office budget for his own personal benefit.

The RCMP began investigating Grewal in September 2017, when suspicious financial transactions were flagged for authorities.

Grewal resigned as an M-P in 2018, shortly before a Globe and Mail article that first broke the news the RCMP was investigating him over alleged gambling activities.

Grewal will appear in court October 6th.

