Ford government working on 'fall preparedness plan' as COVID-19 cases rise

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 4:39 pm EDT

MISSISSAUGA (CANADA), Sept. 4, 2020 A man wearing a face mask waits to have his COVID-19 test outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 4, 2020. There have been 130,493 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 9,141 deaths. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua

Just as new infections of COVID-19 start to rise and the weather begins to cool, the Ford government says it is working on a comprehensive preparedness plan for the fall.

But their proposed plan, as it’s called, will not be ready for a few more weeks and the details are being kept under wraps for now.

Ontario Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, wants Premier Doug Ford to go public with the existence of such of a plan, at the very least.

“More testing available for the people of Ontario, I believe, is critically important,” Del Duca tells 680 News.

Del Duca admits he fears people are not going to wait in lines on the sidewalk at testing centres once the cold weather arrives and wants new facilities set up across Ontario.

“That could be in retail spaces, that could be at border crossings, schools and elsewhere. We know right now in places like the GTA that there are a lot of people lined up block to block to get tested.”

The Liberal Leader also wants a guarantee that front-line workers will get all the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they need.

If a second wave of COVID-19 does take hold, Del Duca says he wants the Premier to at least consider banning inter-provincial travel.

