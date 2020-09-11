Loading articles...

Council of Federation to go virtual as face-to-face meeting in Quebec nixed

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at a news conference after a CAQ government pre-session caucus, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

QUEBEC — A premiers meeting that had been rescheduled for this month in Quebec City has been cancelled.

Premier Francois Legault told a news conference today in Quebec City he hopes the event that was planned for Sept. 24-25 can be held at a later date.

Legault says while the face-to-face meeting won’t go ahead, there will be discussions by video conference among provincial and territorial leaders.

Public health rules were partly behind the decision, as Legault noted the four Atlantic premiers would have had to isolate for 14 days after returning home from the meeting.

The gathering had initially been scheduled for July 22-24 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its creation in 2003, the council has met approximately twice a year to discuss issues of pan-Canadian significance, in such areas as the economy, health, the environment and immigration.

Quebec had previously hosted the Council of the Federation summer meeting in July 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
#WBQEW at Guelph Line - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Friday morning! Some lingering cloud early this morning but overall lots of sunshine today! ☀️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more