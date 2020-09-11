Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Council of Federation to go virtual as face-to-face meeting in Quebec nixed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 11, 2020 2:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks at a news conference after a CAQ government pre-session caucus, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
QUEBEC — A premiers meeting that had been rescheduled for this month in Quebec City has been cancelled.
Premier Francois Legault told a news conference today in Quebec City he hopes the event that was planned for Sept. 24-25 can be held at a later date.
Legault says while the face-to-face meeting won’t go ahead, there will be discussions by video conference among provincial and territorial leaders.
Public health rules were partly behind the decision, as Legault noted the four Atlantic premiers would have had to isolate for 14 days after returning home from the meeting.
The gathering had initially been scheduled for July 22-24 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its creation in 2003, the council has met approximately twice a year to discuss issues of pan-Canadian significance, in such areas as the economy, health, the environment and immigration.
Quebec had previously hosted the Council of the Federation summer meeting in July 2008.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.