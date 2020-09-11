Loading articles...

Canada Post apologizes for sending out stamps of severed John A. Macdonald head

Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 11:57 am EDT

The head from the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald is shown torn down following a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, where people protested calling on the government to defund the police with a goal to end all systemic racism within all sectors of the Canadian government. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Canada Post has apologized after the severed bronze head of the country’s first Prime Minister was accidentally sent out in stamp form.

The set was allegedly printed through the Canada Post “Picture Postage” program, which allows people to personalize, style and order stamps for a fee.

The stamps came from James Bone, a federal government employee at Library and Archives Canada, who customized the set showing the severed head.

On Tuesday, Bone uploaded photos of the stamps on Twitter, offering to give them away for free. That tweet has since been deleted.

The severed head was from a statue that was toppled by protesters in Montreal on August 29. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the vandalism at the time of the incident.

The Macdonald statue has been repeatedly targeted by vandals who see it as a symbol of racism and colonialism.

Macdonald was Canada’s Prime Minister in 1867-1873 and 1878-1891 and was known for overseeing the creation the country’s national railway system.

