Canada Post apologizes for sending out stamps of severed John A. Macdonald head
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 11, 2020 11:55 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 11:57 am EDT
The head from the statue of Sir John A. MacDonald is shown torn down following a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020, where people protested calling on the government to defund the police with a goal to end all systemic racism within all sectors of the Canadian government. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
Canada Post has apologized after the severed bronze head of the country’s first Prime Minister was accidentally sent out in stamp form.
The set was allegedly printed through the Canada Post “Picture Postage” program, which allows people to personalize, style and order stamps for a fee.
The stamps came from James Bone, a federal government employee at Library and Archives Canada, who customized the set showing the severed head.
On Tuesday, Bone uploaded photos of the stamps on Twitter, offering to give them away for free. That tweet has since been deleted.
Please note this submission to the Picture Postage program does not meet the Terms and Conditions of the program and therefore shouldn’t have been processed. We apologize and are reviewing our processes. Our terms and conditions can be found at https://t.co/DaY6Rj0eja.