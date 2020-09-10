Loading articles...

Woman suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crashes into building

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 9:01 pm EDT

A woman has suffered serious injuries after crashing into a building near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A woman has suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a building near Keele Street and Highway 401.

Toronto police were called to Keele and Falstaff Avenue at 7:30 p.m.

The female motorcyclist, believed to be in her 50s, suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

