Stricter rules in effect for short-term rentals in Toronto

New rules go into effect Thursday for short-term rentals in the city.

The City of Toronto has launched a new online registration system for short-term rental operators who rent out their homes for a period fewer than 28 consecutive days, on a short-term basis

Stricter bylaws will now mean that people can only rent out their primary residence on short-term rental sites.

Anyone wanting to rent out their entire primary residence, or up to three rooms in their primary residence, must also now register their short-term rental with the city.

A spokesperson for the group ‘FairBnb’ told the CBC they’ve been waiting for this since December 2017.

The housing advocate group hopes this move eliminates all the ghost hotel operators that have stockpiled investment properties and run them as exclusive AirBnB units.

People have until December 31st to register their home with the city, and after that date, all operators can register on an ongoing basis prior to short-term renting their homes.