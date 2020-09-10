Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto fire chief to stay on as lead of COVID-19 response unit
by Michael Gibbons, News Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2020 12:45 pm EDT
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg speaks to reporters as firefighters battle a six-alarm fire at a racquet club at the intersection of Yonge St. and St.Clair Ave. West, in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. The Canadian Press/Christopher Katsarov The Canadian Press/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is returning to lead the city’s COVID-19 response program on a full-time basis.
Pegg was appointed to lead the response at the outset of the pandemic, as part of his role as the ‘general manager of emergency management and eventually returned to his role as fire chief in June.
The city now says Pegg will once again coordinate the city’s COVID-19 response full-time, as the city begins preparations for a second-wave expected this fall and winter.
“We have a strong team and I appreciate their unwavering willingness to step up and lead,” Pegg said of his role.