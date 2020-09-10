Toronto fire chief to stay on as lead of COVID-19 response unit

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg is returning to lead the city’s COVID-19 response program on a full-time basis.

Pegg was appointed to lead the response at the outset of the pandemic, as part of his role as the ‘general manager of emergency management and eventually returned to his role as fire chief in June.

The city now says Pegg will once again coordinate the city’s COVID-19 response full-time, as the city begins preparations for a second-wave expected this fall and winter.

“We have a strong team and I appreciate their unwavering willingness to step up and lead,” Pegg said of his role.

As of today, I am returning to the @cityoftoronto COVID-19 Incident Commander role. Our top response priority remains the same – to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our city. https://t.co/tDFYAFbPzt @epdevilla @TOPublicHealth @JohnTory @TorontoOEM — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) September 10, 2020

Deputy fire chief Jim Jessop will be acting fire chief.

The city’s emergency operations centre has been operating at a level 3 response since March, which is the highest possible level.