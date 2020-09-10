Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Survivor of Oshawa, Ont., mass shooting thanks supporters, first responders
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 10, 2020 7:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT
A Durham Police forensics truck sits in front of a home on Parklane Avenue in Oshawa, Ont. on Friday, September 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
OSHAWA, Ont. — The woman who survived the recent mass shooting of her family in Oshawa, Ont., is thanking supporters, first responders and the medical workers aiding her recovery.
In a statement issued through the Durham Regional Police Service, Loretta Traynor says her family is “profoundly grateful” for the support they’ve received in the past week.
Traynor’s husband, Chris, and three of the couple’s children were shot dead in the family’s home in the early hours of last Friday.
Loretta Traynor was wounded in the attack and the couple’s fourth child, Sam, was not home and is now by his mother’s side.
Police say the attacker, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, was a relative of the family and an “uninvited person” to the home.
He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}