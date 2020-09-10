Loading articles...

Survivor of Oshawa mass shooting thanks supporters, first responders

Friends and community members dropped off flowers, candles and heartfelt notes outside an Oshawa home where five people were found shot to death early Friday morning. CITYNEWS/Erica Natividad

The woman who survived the recent mass shooting of her family in Oshawa is thanking supporters, first responders and the medical workers aiding her recovery.

In a statement issued through the Durham Regional Police Service, Loretta Traynor says her family is “profoundly grateful'”for the support they’ve received in the past week.

Traynor’s husband, Chris, and three of the couple’s children were shot dead in the family’s home in the early hours of last Friday.

Loretta Traynor was wounded in the attack and the couple’s fourth child, Sam, was not home and is now by his mother’s side.

Police say the attacker, 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, was a relative of the family and an “uninvited person” to the home.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

