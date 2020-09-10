Loading articles...

Student arrested for attending school in person, in protest

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. — A high school senior was arrested Thursday after repeatedly showing up to the building in protest on days he had been scheduled for remote learning.

Maverick Stow, 17, was issued a five-day suspension for appearing Tuesday at William Floyd High School on Long Island and returned on the following two days, Newsday reported. He said he believes students should be in school five days a week.

Officials warned Wednesday that he would be arrested, and on Thursday he was arrested by Suffolk County police on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass and told to appear in court Sept. 24.

If Stow continues to try to attend school in person, the high school will have to close, school spokesperson James Montalto said.

“We are still in the midst of a pandemic and will abide by the regulations set in place by our government and health officials designed to keep our students and staff safe,” Montalto said in a written statement. “As we have said, Mr. Stow’s rights as a student do not surpass the rights of any of our other 8,799 students.”

Most in-person classes are at capacity, and it would be impossible to have all students back under social distancing guidelines, Montalto said.

The school district said in the statement that it was naming Stow and his family because, while it “takes student privacy seriously … the student and his family already disclosed the information in public forums.”

The Associated Press is also identifying Stow because he has spoken publicly.

Stow has vowed to continue to attempt to attend school five days per week after his suspension is served.

“I don’t feel my son should have been arrested,” said Nora Kaplan-Stow. “I certainly didn’t like seeing my son in handcuffs, but I support him 1,000%.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
McConnell clashes with McGrath over 9-11 comments - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

McConnell clashes with McGrath over 9-11 comments

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after meeting with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the eve of the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath battled over an ad reviving her reference to the tragedy.

The exchange was sparked by the latest ad from McConnell’s campaign in the Kentucky Senate race, criticizing McGrath for comments nearly three years ago comparing the feeling of seeing President Donald Trump elected in 2016 to how she felt on Sept. 11, 2001.

McGrath responded forcefully Thursday, saying she won’t “get lectured on patriotism” by her Republican opponent. She noted she was on alert as a Marine pilot “in a cockpit of an F-18″ ready to help defend the West Coast in response to the terror attacks and that she went on to serve multiple combat stints.

It’s the latest in a series of attacks from both campaigns in an increasingly bitter and expensive race in Kentucky.

The McConnell ad features retired Marine Col. Jim Clark, who was in the Pentagon when it came under attack. For McGrath to equate Trump’s election with the terror attacks “is — and always will be — unacceptable,” said Clark, who is from Flemingsburg, Kentucky. He said it “truly made me question her judgment.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

“I remember exactly where I was on September 11th,” Clark says in the ad. “I was in the Pentagon. I didn’t hear about the attack, I felt it.”

McGrath fired back at McConnell — and not her fellow Marine shown in the ad.

“I’m not going to get lectured on patriotism from a guy who’s been in Washington longer than the World War II Memorial, served his country, I think, less than one month,” McGrath told reporters during a campaign event in Louisville. “Mitch McConnell has no low.”

McGrath flew 89 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, targeting al-Qaida and the Taliban during her deployments. She retired from the Marines as a lieutenant colonel.

On the day of the terror attacks, McGrath said she was in the cockpit of a military aircraft armed with missiles to help defend the West Coast.

“For me, after having deployed three times in combat after 9-11 and losing friends in combat, this is a really important day tomorrow,” she said of the anniversary.

The McConnell ad refers to comments McGrath made in late 2017 as she described her shock after Trump was elected president a year earlier. “The only feeling I can describe that’s any close to it was the feeling I had after 9-11,” she said at the time. “‘What just happened? Where are we going from here?’ It was that just sinking feeling of sadness, and I didn’t know what to do.”

At the time she made the remarks, McGrath was running for a congressional seat in Kentucky. She went on to narrowly lose that 2018 race to the Republican incumbent, Rep. Andy Barr.

McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey said Thursday that McGrath’s “casual comparison of the horrific terrorist attacks of 9-11 to President Trump’s election is utterly disgraceful.”

Trump remains popular in much of Kentucky. McConnell has been his most powerful congressional ally, working together on tax policy and the confirmation of conservative federal judges.

Democrats have brought up McConnell’s brief military service in past campaigns.

McConnell enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1967 during the Vietnam War. Soon after taking the bar exam, he trained at Fort Knox from July 9 to Aug. 15 that year before receiving a medical discharge due to an eye condition, his campaign said.

McConnell, the top-ranking Senate Republican, is seeking a seventh term. He commended McGrath for her military service in a recent TV interview but noted her comments that prompted the latest ad, saying “that’s worth commenting on.” It’s the second McConnell ad to highlight the Democratic challenger’s remarks.

McGrath is airing her own ad featuring veterans defending her.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more