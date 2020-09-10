1 dead in shooting near St. Clair and Runnymede

One person is dead after a shooting outside of a store in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a Walmart, located in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue near Runnymede Road, around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect who drove off in a white SUV.