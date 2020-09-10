Loading articles...

1 dead in shooting near St. Clair and Runnymede

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 2:45 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart near St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue on Sept. 10, 2020. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

One person is dead after a shooting outside of a store in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a Walmart, located in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue near Runnymede Road, around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect who drove off in a white SUV.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
#EB401 at Westney - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more