Shooting in city's west end leaves one man dead

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 2:25 pm EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

One man is dead after a daylight shooting just west of the city.

Police were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon for reports of shots fired outside of a store in the area.

A witness that called in to the 680 Newsroom described seeing several police cruisers in a Walmart parking lot.

Police have released a suspect description, saying the individual was last seen driving a white S-U-V westbound on St. Clair.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

