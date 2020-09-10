Shooting in city's west end leaves one man dead

One man is dead after a daylight shooting just west of the city.

Police were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon for reports of shots fired outside of a store in the area.

A witness that called in to the 680 Newsroom described seeing several police cruisers in a Walmart parking lot.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

St. Clair Ave W + Mould Ave

– officers confirmed shooting occurred outside

– suspect ml blk,

– susp vehicle described as white SUV, 1 occupant

– seen traveling w/b St. Clair

– any info call 416-808-2222/8081100#GO1713867

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 10, 2020

Police have released a suspect description, saying the individual was last seen driving a white S-U-V westbound on St. Clair.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.