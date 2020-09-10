Loading articles...

Quest Diagnostics, Virtusa rise; GameStop, Hess fall

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Virtusa Corp., up $9.92 to $50.42.

Baring Private Equity Asia is buying the information technology and consulting company for about $2 billion.

RH, up $64.38 to $385.46.

The furniture and housewares company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Mednax Inc., up 97 cents to $18.88.

The physician services company is selling its radiology solutions segment to Radiology Partners.

Aaron’s Inc., up $4.03 to $59.18.

The rent-to-own company raised its third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, citing strong customer payment activity.

Zscaler Inc., down $1.58 to $132.61.

The data security company reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast.

GameStop Corp., down $1.12 to $6.23.

The video game retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $3.45 to $110.50.

The medical diagnostics company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Hess Corp., down $3.43 to $43.52.

The slumping price of oil weighed on energy companies.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
#EB401 at Avenue Rd. collectors - the three left lanes are blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more