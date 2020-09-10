Premier Ford says the Federal Quarantine Act is broken

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Ottawa needs to do more to enforce federal quarantine orders to people crossing the border into Canada.

Ford says he is frustrated because since March, 622 people in Ontario were found by police to be ignoring quarantine orders but most were not penalized.

“The system is broken,” Ford said. “I need the help of the federal government to make an amendment or change it. Why have our police going around checking to see if people are quarantining if they aren’t going to follow up with a charge.”

A spokesman for federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says 42 tickets and one summons to appear in court have been issued by police to people who aren’t quarantining as they are supposed to be, including at least 18 people in Ontario.

A statement from the RCMP in April said officers “will use a risk-based, measured approach to non-compliance, focusing on education and encouragement'” and that arrests would be a measure of last resort.