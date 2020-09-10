Loading articles...

Premier Ford says the Federal Quarantine Act is broken

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 4:21 pm EDT

People check-in for a flight to London at the Biarritz airport, southwestern France, Friday Aug.14, 2020. British holidaymakers in France were mulling whether to return home early Friday to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days following the U.K. government's decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on France amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Ottawa needs to do more to enforce federal quarantine orders to people crossing the border into Canada.

Ford says he is frustrated because since March, 622 people in Ontario were found by police to be ignoring quarantine orders but most were not penalized.

“The system is broken,” Ford said. “I need the help of the federal government to make an amendment or change it. Why have our police going around checking to see if people are quarantining if they aren’t going to follow up with a charge.”

A spokesman for federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says 42 tickets and one summons to appear in court have been issued by police to people who aren’t quarantining as they are supposed to be, including at least 18 people in Ontario.

A statement from the RCMP in April said officers “will use a risk-based, measured approach to non-compliance, focusing on education and encouragement'” and that arrests would be a measure of last resort.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
#EB401 at Avenue Rd. collectors - the three left lanes are blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more