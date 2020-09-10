Popeyes Chicken Sandwich finally arriving in Canada next week

Good news for chicken lovers — the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is coming to Canada on Monday and will be available across the country at over 230 restaurant locations.

This announcement comes after KFC Canada added a chicken sandwich to its menu in an effort to compete with Popeyes.

Popeyes said the move north of the border is following the success of its 2019 launch and pilot program in Alberta and Southern Ontario.

“There is no better time than now to provide people with a bit of good news, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow our business and our fan base here in Canada,” said General Manager of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Canada Rob Manuel.

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is served on a toasted buttery brioche bun, with an all white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings, hand battered and breaded in Popeyes all-new buttermilk coating, and topped with barrel-cured pickles and classic or spicy mayonnaise.

“With more than three years of research, taste panels and market-tests invested in the development of our Chicken Sandwich we’re confident that Canadians will make it a favourite menu item and embrace it as their own.”

Popeyes also has an online promotion called The List to engage fans of the restaurant on Twitter. The List provides exclusive early access to the sandwich for a passionate few in select markets on Saturday, two days before the country-wide launch. Twelve people were chosen each day to highlight the sandwich’s 12- hours of marination.