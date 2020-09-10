Popeyes Chicken Sandwich finally arriving in Canada next week

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Popeyes said the move north of the border is following the success of its 2019 launch and pilot program in Alberta and Southern Ontario.
“There is no better time than now to provide people with a bit of good news, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow our business and our fan base here in Canada,” said General Manager of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Canada Rob Manuel.
The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is served on a toasted buttery brioche bun, with an all white meat chicken breast fillet, marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings, hand battered and breaded in Popeyes all-new buttermilk coating, and topped with barrel-cured pickles and classic or spicy mayonnaise.
“With more than three years of research, taste panels and market-tests invested in the development of our Chicken Sandwich we’re confident that Canadians will make it a favourite menu item and embrace it as their own.”
Popeyes also has an online promotion called The List to engage fans of the restaurant on Twitter. The List provides exclusive early access to the sandwich for a passionate few in select markets on Saturday, two days before the country-wide launch. Twelve people were chosen each day to highlight the sandwich’s 12- hours of marination.