Police: Lightning kills 2 in Jamaica as they picked pears

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenager and a farmer in Jamaica died after lightning struck them while they picked pears in the island’s southwest region, police said Thursday.

Authorities identified the victims as 14-year-old Ricardo Fisher and 30-year-old Sheldon Caine.

Officials said in a statement that they died on Wednesday in St. Elizabeth parish.

The Associated Press

