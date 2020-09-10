Loading articles...

North Carolina deputy shot to death; suspect killed

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A suspect in a vehicle break-in fatally shot a deputy before the suspect was killed by other officers during an early morning encounter, a North Carolina sheriff said Thursday.

Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix died Thursday afternoon, hours after he was shot while he and other deputies responded to a call about a vehicle break-in, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin said a homeowner had noticed someone breaking into a car around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Griffin said the homeowner yelled at the man, who then shattered a window at the home with a crowbar. Griffin said the man and the homeowner exchanged gunfire after the suspect took a gun from the vehicle and before deputies arrived.

Griffin said the suspect appeared to comply with commands to show deputies his hands before firing once and shooting Hendrix in the face. The sheriff said two other deputies returned fire and that the suspect, identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr, died at the scene.

Hendrix, who had been with the sheriff’s office since 2012, was a Marine veteran and the father of two children.

The Associated Press

Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Australian sites - 680 NEWS
Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Australian sites

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

CANBERRA, Australia — Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the company said on Friday.

“Significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified,” Rio Tinto said in a statement.

By mutual agreement, Jacques will step down once a replacement has been appointed or on March 31, whichever happens sooner, the statement said.

Executives Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven will leave the company on Dec. 31.

Rio Tinto announced last month that Jacques would lose $3.5 million in bonuses and Salisbury and Niven around $700,000 each over the destruction in May of two rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state that had been inhabited for 46,000 years.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

