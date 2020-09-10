Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal government to table 2020 budget Sept. 30

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government will table its 2020 budget on Sept. 30.

The date for the province’s first budget under newly-installed premier Andrew Furey was announced today by Finance Minister Siobhan Coady at the Confederation Building in St. John’s.

The province announced in July it was projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for the current fiscal year.

That’s the second-largest deficit in the province’s history and $1.35 billion more than last year’s shortfall.

Former finance minister Tom Osborne said at the time that the shortfall was due to a $720-million jump in spending and massive revenue losses in the offshore oil sector.

Meanwhile, Husky Energy announced Wednesday that it was re-evaluating its plans for $2.2-billion offshore project in the White Rose field.

