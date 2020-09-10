Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal government to table 2020 budget Sept. 30
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 10, 2020 11:26 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
Newfoundland and Labrador Natural Resource Minister Siobhan Coady during a press conference at House of Assembly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Newfoundland and Labrador government will table its 2020 budget on Sept. 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government will table its 2020 budget on Sept. 30.
The date for the province’s first budget under newly-installed premier Andrew Furey was announced today by Finance Minister Siobhan Coady at the Confederation Building in St. John’s.
The province announced in July it was projecting a $2.1-billion deficit for the current fiscal year.
That’s the second-largest deficit in the province’s history and $1.35 billion more than last year’s shortfall.
Former finance minister Tom Osborne said at the time that the shortfall was due to a $720-million jump in spending and massive revenue losses in the offshore oil sector.
Meanwhile, Husky Energy announced Wednesday that it was re-evaluating its plans for $2.2-billion offshore project in the White Rose field.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.