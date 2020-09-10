Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Many more likely sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist
by Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 10, 2020 7:05 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
Sean Harris holds a sign asking for help while standing on the neutral ground on Carrollton Ave. at Bienville Ave. in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Harris had just completed training to be a hunted history tour guide in the French Quarter when the coronavirus pandemic hit. He has not been able to find a job since. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the months since the viral pandemic erupted.
The number of people who are seeking unemployment benefits each week still exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession in early spring.
The government’s August jobs report showed that the economy had recovered about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with diminished benefits.
The rate of confirmed viral infections has dropped over the past several weeks but remains well above where it was in the spring. Many analysts say the economy won’t likely be able to sustain a recovery until a vaccine is available.