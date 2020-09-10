Loading articles...

Man injured in motorcycle crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A man has suffered critical injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Main Street North and Williams Parkway just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The male motorcyclist was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle and driver involved remained on the scene.

