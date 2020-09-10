Loading articles...

James Bond, 'Avengers' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

LONDON — Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.

Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family.

Rigg’s daughter, Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in “The Avengers” alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed. The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humour was enduringly influential.

Rigg also starred in spy thriller “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

In later life, she played Olenna Tyrell in “Game of Thrones.”

The Associated Press

