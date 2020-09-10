Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 10, 2020 6:55 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT
BEIRUT — A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.
The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.
State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.
The Associated Press
