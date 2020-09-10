Loading articles...

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

BEIRUT — A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

The Associated Press

