Fire chief Matthew Pegg returns to lead Emergency Operations Centre

As the number of new COVID-19 cases creep up, the City of Toronto says fire chief Matthew Pegg is returning to lead the Emergency Operations Centre.

Pegg was first appointed to lead Toronto’s response to the coronavirus crisis back in March and was a central figure during the daily updates, ensuring systems were in place to manage the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency responders and frontline workers while helping to coordinate the city’s overall response to the COVID-19 emergency.

As the daily case count stabilized and was brought under control, Pegg stepped back from his role at the operations centre at the end of June.

Now with the seven day average of new cases hovering around 50, Pegg is once again returning alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

As of today, I am returning to the @cityoftoronto COVID-19 Incident Commander role. Our top response priority remains the same – to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our city. https://t.co/tDFYAFbPzt @epdevilla @TOPublicHealth @JohnTory @TorontoOEM — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) September 10, 2020

“Torontonians should be assured that their City is focused on planning to help lessen and mitigate the impacts of a COVID-19 resurgence,” city manager Chris Murray said in a statement. “Chief Pegg ably guided us through the initial response to this pandemic. His trusted leadership will help ensure the City is prepared this fall and winter.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop will be acting Fire Chief in Pegg’s absence.

The city’s emergency operations centre has been operating at a level 3 response since March, which is the highest possible level.