Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fire chief Matthew Pegg returns to lead Emergency Operations Centre
by News Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2020 12:57 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 1:07 pm EDT
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa address the media on the city's latest COVID-19 efforts.
As the number of new COVID-19 cases creep up, the City of Toronto says fire chief Matthew Pegg is returning to lead the Emergency Operations Centre.
Pegg was first appointed to lead Toronto’s response to the coronavirus crisis back in March and was a central figure during the daily updates, ensuring systems were in place to manage the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for emergency responders and frontline workers while helping to coordinate the city’s overall response to the COVID-19 emergency.
As the daily case count stabilized and was brought under control, Pegg stepped back from his role at the operations centre at the end of June.
Now with the seven day average of new cases hovering around 50, Pegg is once again returning alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.
“Torontonians should be assured that their City is focused on planning to help lessen and mitigate the impacts of a COVID-19 resurgence,” city manager Chris Murray said in a statement. “Chief Pegg ably guided us through the initial response to this pandemic. His trusted leadership will help ensure the City is prepared this fall and winter.”
Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop will be acting Fire Chief in Pegg’s absence.
The city’s emergency operations centre has been operating at a level 3 response since March, which is the highest possible level.