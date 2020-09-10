Loading articles...

Ontario's fiscal watchdog to report on provincial, federal COVID-19 response

Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement with Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade at Clean Works Corp., in Beamsville, Ont., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog is set to report today on provincial and federal COVID-19 response measures.

The Financial Accountability Office will release a summary of the measures implemented by the federal and provincial government during the pandemic.

The report was requested by the Ontario legislature’s all-party standing committee on finance and economic affairs.

Both levels of government have dedicated billions of dollars to programs aimed at responding to the pandemic since March.

