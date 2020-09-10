Loading articles...

Ex-Driscoll's exec sentenced for stealing from berry giant

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A former executive for one of the world’s largest berry suppliers was sentenced to federal prison Thursday and ordered to repay nearly $1.5 million.

Marc Marier, 42, of Napierville, Illinois, was sentenced in a San Jose federal courtroom to 29 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say Marier embezzled from Driscoll’s, a Watsonville, California, firm that works with growers worldwide and sells strawberries, blueberries and other berries in dozens of countries. The company has about a third of the global berry market.

In 2017, Marier was hired as director of real estate and workplace services and relocated from Illinois to California’s Central Valley.

Shortly after being employed, Marier began submitting and approving false invoices from a phoney business, and routing the payments to a bank account he controlled, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Marier cashed in on at least 15 phoney invoices between November 2017 and May 2018, prosecutors said.

Among other things, Marier used the money to buy a five-bedroom home in Illinois and to provide a $75,000 cashier’s check to his girlfriend, authorities said.

Marier resigned after learning that the company was investigating him. The case later was referred to the FBI.

The government seized the home, a truck and more than $700,000 in cash from bank accounts associated with Marier and his phoney company, authorities said.

The Associated Press

Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Australian sites - 680 NEWS
Rio Tinto CEO to leave over destruction of Australian sites

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

CANBERRA, Australia — Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the company said on Friday.

“Significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified,” Rio Tinto said in a statement.

By mutual agreement, Jacques will step down once a replacement has been appointed or on March 31, whichever happens sooner, the statement said.

Executives Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven will leave the company on Dec. 31.

Rio Tinto announced last month that Jacques would lose $3.5 million in bonuses and Salisbury and Niven around $700,000 each over the destruction in May of two rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state that had been inhabited for 46,000 years.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

