European Central Bank keeps stimulus policies on hold

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank left its key stimulus settings unchanged with almost a trillion euros (dollars) in stimulus still in the pipeline to bolster the eurozone’s rebound from the severe coronavirus shutdowns.

The pause may only be a prelude to even more stimulus later this year as the ECB and global counterparts such as the US Federal Reserve make clear their determination to do maintain their massive support to limit the damage from the virus outbreak.

The bank’s governing council made the decision at a meeting Thursday.

Markets were waiting to hear ECB head Christine Lagarde’s outlook on possible threats to the economic rebound from a stronger euro, which can hurt exporters, and from weak inflation, which indicates weak demand.

Many analyst think that the ECB will add to its pandemic emergency bond purchase stimulus at its December meeting, when it will have new inflation and growth forecasts.

The Associated Press