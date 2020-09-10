Poll: Quarter of Canadians uncomfortable with in-person voting if there's a federal election

With much speculation about the possibility of a federal election, a new poll finds a quarter of Canadians would not be comfortable visiting a polling station to cast a ballot during the pandemic.

The survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds 27 per cent of respondents would be hesitant to vote in person, despite the assurances from Elections Canada that it would institute appropriate social distancing and cleaning procedures should we head to an election.

73 per cent said they were either completely or somewhat comfortable with the idea of in-person voting.

CPC supporters are least concerned about voting in person if an election were called this fall

The poll also finds the Conservative Party may benefit most from the concerns around polling stations, since they have the fewest supporters concerned about a pandemic vote.

Elections Canada has also said it would explore options of multi-day voting and increased mail in ballots, should there be an election.

There will be a confidence vote on the throne speech in two weeks, leading to lots of talk of a possible vote.