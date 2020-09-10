Loading articles...

Poll: Quarter of Canadians uncomfortable with in-person voting if there's a federal election

Cormac MacSweeney, 680News
Voters enter the polling station at St. Luigi Catholic School during election day in Toronto on Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

With much speculation about the possibility of a federal election, a new poll finds a quarter of Canadians would not be comfortable visiting a polling station to cast a ballot during the pandemic.

The survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds 27 per cent of respondents would be hesitant to vote in person, despite the assurances from Elections Canada that it would institute appropriate social distancing and cleaning procedures should we head to an election.

73 per cent said they were either completely or somewhat comfortable with the idea of in-person voting.

The poll also finds the Conservative Party may benefit most from the concerns around polling stations, since they have the fewest supporters concerned about a pandemic vote.

Elections Canada has also said it would explore options of multi-day voting and increased mail in ballots, should there be an election.

There will be a confidence vote on the throne speech in two weeks, leading to lots of talk of a possible vote.

Related Stories

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke elections law ahead of last campaignTrudeau, Morneau, Telford must resign, or trigger an election: Blanchet
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - NB DVP north of Lawrence. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:27 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Visibility down to just 400metres downtown #Toronto with fog. At YYZ surface visibility has improved to 13km and mainly…
Latest Weather
Read more