Actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at age 82

Last Updated Sep 10, 2020 at 9:43 am EDT

Diana Rigg playing Olenna Tyrell from Game of Thrones. (gameofthrones,fandom)

The actress known for her roles in The Avengers, James Bond and Game of Thrones has passed away at the age of 82.

BBC Entertainment correspondant Lizo Mzimba took to twitter to break the news.

The tributes are now starting to pour in

There’s no word yet on the cause of death.

More to come.

