Actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at age 82

The actress known for her roles in The Avengers, James Bond and Game of Thrones has passed away at the age of 82.

BBC Entertainment correspondant Lizo Mzimba took to twitter to break the news.

There’s no word yet on the cause of death.

