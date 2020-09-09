Toronto police arrest 11 people all focused in Thorncliffe Park

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a group of 11 people and charged them with a combined 95 offences in an effort to slow the city’s gun violence problems.

Police displayed six of the seven guns they say they seized in the bust at a news conference this morning.

Arrests were made at nine addresses across Toronto and at three residences in Cambridge.

Detective Rich Harris says they seized large quantities of drugs and over $100,000 dollars in cash that police believe was from the proceeds of criminal activities.

“It’s really important to recognize this operation was very strategic,” Harris said. “It was very focused on individuals that we believe were the most prolific firearm offenders that we have currently in our city. As a result, that is why they were the focus of this investigation.”

The group, which police allege was led by 19-year-old Salman Jogiyat, was based in the Thorncliffe Park area of Toronto.

Jogiyat is facing 14 different charges including two counts of attempted murder.

Charges listed include multiple counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and participation in a criminal organization.

The eight-month investigation involved police from four different divisions.

With files from the Canadian Press