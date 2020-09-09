Toronto Humane Society is calling for help after seeing more animals surrendered

The Toronto Humane Society needs your help after it received more than 20 animals in need of emergency care — in just 30 days.

Spokesperson Hannah Sotropa said these emergency vet bills have added up to more than $100,000, and THS has launched an online fundraiser to cover these costs.

“As more and more pet parents can expect to be hit by hard times due to economic troubles, this level of care will likely become a more regular occurrence,” she said.

Sotropa said the society “has seen everything” from pets that have been struck by vehicles, and dystocia animals.

“A good Samaritan saw this two month old kitten running across the 401,” Sotropa said about ‘Chello,’ one of the animals surrendered. The little one had $1,800 worth of vet bills to heal a large neck wound that required daily bandage changes, as well as ear mites, diarrhea and was underweight.

A kitten named Chello from the Toronto Humane Society.

Sotropa said Garfield’s on-going vet bills are already costing THS more than $2,700 after receiving treatments for vomiting and obesity, and will also be receiving dental work.

Garfield was one animal surrendered to the Toronto Humane Society.

‘Mimi suffered from a mass, anorexia, and was pregnant, Sotropa said, adding the cat is now starting to improve after receiving care costing near $6,500.

One of the top ten reasons someone is forced to give up their beloved pet is due to affordability, Sotropa said, but there are ways for pet owners to be prepared.

“Even the most careful and caring pet owners. No one can predict or prevent a sudden illness or an accident,” she said, “that is why pet insurance is so important. It’s an affordable way to ensure your pet gets the care they need, when they need it.”

THS said it recommends pet owners get insurance before your animal needs it, ideally when they are young

“Even then, it is still a great thing to consider for healthy adult pets because at the end of the day, accidents happen. Illnesses can seemingly come out of nowhere,” Sotropa said.