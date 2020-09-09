Loading articles...

Toronto high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting two students

A Toronto high school teacher has been charged after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted two female students.

Police say the incidents took place between 2015 and 2019, and involved a teacher and students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts.

They say David Shield, 56, is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is due in court on Nov. 18.

Police say he has worked at the school since 2004, and previously worked at Don Mills Collegiate and Georges Vanier Secondary School.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: WB #HWY401 4 centre lanes are closed approaching #HWY427 due to a collision. Delays building quickly…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 PM
An inversion keeping this cloud in place...hot air on top of cooler air at the surface. When will the cloud clear?…
Latest Weather
Read more