Toronto high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting two students

A Toronto high school teacher has been charged after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted two female students.

Police say the incidents took place between 2015 and 2019, and involved a teacher and students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts.

They say David Shield, 56, is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is due in court on Nov. 18.

Police say he has worked at the school since 2004, and previously worked at Don Mills Collegiate and Georges Vanier Secondary School.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.