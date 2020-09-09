11 arrested, 2 sought, after probe into Thorncliffe Park gun, gang violence

Toronto police say some of the most “prolific” users of guns are off the streets after an eight-month investigation into gang activity in the Thorncliffe Park area.

In total eleven people were arrested, and two more suspects are being sought, after a series of search warrants were executed in Toronto and Cambridge last Thursday.

During the raids, police say they seized quantities of cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, and fentanyl, as well $100,000 in cash. Seven guns were also seized.

The extensive probe began in 2019 in response to a flurry of gun activity in the Thorncliffe Park area.

“It is alleged that this group purposefully set out to commit violent acts against targeted individuals for the sole purpose of monetary gain and retribution,” said Det. Sgt. Richard Harris of the Guns and Gangs Task Force.

The alleged leader of the gang, Salman Jogiyat, 19, of Toronto is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, and participate in a criminal organization, among others.

“The arrests today significantly disrupt gun and gang activity that has been jeopardizing community safety in that area and in other areas of the city,” said Superintendent Steven Watts, Organized Crime Enforcement.

Acting Staff Superintendent Peter Code said he hoped the arrests would help stem the violence on Toronto’s streets.

Code said 168 people have been struck by bullets so far this year, and overall shootings have spiked over last year.

“At this time we have had 350 shootings from January 1st until this morning. That is 40 shootings above what we had at the same time last year,” he said.

Police are still on the hunt for two outstanding suspects.

Sufyan Dadabhai, 26, of Toronto is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, participate in a criminal organization and commission of an offence for the benefit of a criminal organization.

Sadi Zalloum, 26, of Toronto is wanted for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.