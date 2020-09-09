TDSB delays start date for majority of secondary school students

The Toronto District School Board says it has postponed the back-to-school start date for most high school students to Thursday, September 17th.

Students attending Special Education Congregated Sites, as well as other support programs, will begin on Tuesday, September 15th.

“Given the complexities of the staffing and timetable process, we have adjusted the start dates of secondary school, in-person and virtual,” the school board said in a statement.

Toronto District School Board trustee Shelley Laskin says that the health screening process has also changed leading up to the return to class.

As for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, classes for all students are still expected to begin on Monday, September 14th.