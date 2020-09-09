Loading articles...

TDSB delays start date for majority of secondary school students

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 6:40 pm EDT

An empty hallway is seen at a high school on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Toronto District School Board says it has postponed the back-to-school start date for most high school students to Thursday, September 17th.

Image

Students attending Special Education Congregated Sites, as well as other support programs, will begin on Tuesday, September 15th.

“Given the complexities of the staffing and timetable process, we have adjusted the start dates of secondary school, in-person and virtual,” the school board said in a statement.

Toronto District School Board trustee Shelley Laskin says that the health screening process has also changed leading up to the return to class.

 

Image

 

As for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, classes for all students are still expected to begin on Monday, September 14th.

Related Stories

The dates and staggered starts for all GTA schools15 test positive for COVID-19 following events at two GTA churches
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
EB 401 ramp to NB 427 - left lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 PM
An inversion keeping this cloud in place...hot air on top of cooler air at the surface. When will the cloud clear?…
Latest Weather
Read more