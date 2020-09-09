Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TDSB delays start date for majority of secondary school students
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 9, 2020 5:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 6:40 pm EDT
An empty hallway is seen at a high school on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Toronto District School Board says it has postponed the back-to-school start date for most high school students to Thursday, September 17th.
Students attending Special Education Congregated Sites, as well as other support programs, will begin on Tuesday, September 15th.
“Given the complexities of the staffing and timetable process, we have adjusted the start dates of secondary school, in-person and virtual,” the school board said in a statement.
Toronto District School Board trustee Shelley Laskin
that the health screening process has also changed leading up to the return to class. says
As for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, classes for all students are still expected to begin on Monday, September 14th.
