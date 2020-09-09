Loading articles...

Staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakville elementary school

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 3:49 pm EDT

Exterior of Oodenawi Public School in Oakville, Ontario. Oodenawi Public School website.

The principal of an Oakville elementary school says a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 just days before students returned to class.

Gail McDonald says in a notice to parents that Oodenawi Public School was informed of the positive test on Monday.

She says the individual was present during staff PA days last week and that no students were exposed to the virus.

Staff who had close contact with the individual have been ordered by public health to self-isolate for 14 days.

The principal says the school underwent enhanced cleaning ahead of its reopening yesterday.

Under provincial guidelines, all schools are required to disclose COVID-19 cases to parents while protecting personal privacy.

 

With files from the Canadian Press

 

