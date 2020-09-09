Loading articles...

SIU called in to investigate fatal police shooting in Collingwood

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a fatal police shooting in Collingwood.

Few details are available at this time except that provincial police were called to the area of Third and Beech streets for what they termed a “critical incident”.

All provincial police would say is that there is no further threat to public safety.

The SIU said in a tweet that an OPP officer had fatally shot a man and that more information would be released later.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 400 at Teston. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
An inversion keeping this cloud in place...hot air on top of cooler air at the surface. When will the cloud clear?…
Latest Weather
Read more