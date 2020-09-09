SIU called in to investigate fatal police shooting in Collingwood

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a fatal police shooting in Collingwood.

Few details are available at this time except that provincial police were called to the area of Third and Beech streets for what they termed a “critical incident”.

All provincial police would say is that there is no further threat to public safety.

The SIU said in a tweet that an OPP officer had fatally shot a man and that more information would be released later.