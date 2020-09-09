RCMP seize helicopter used in pot smuggling ring across Canada-U.S. border

Four Ontario men are facing charges for using a helicopter to smuggle guns and marijuana over the Canada-U.S. border.

Following a 16-month investigation involving the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and U.S. Homeland Security, search warrants were executed across the GTA and Quebec.

Investigators say the group was cultivating cannabis plants in the GTA contrary to Health Canada regulations, and on several occasions, transported the plants across the border into the U.S. using a Jet Ranger helicopter.

More than 800 plants and dried cannabis from an illegal grow-op were seized along with 400 grams of suspected cocaine. A helicopter along with a truck and trailer were also seized as offence-related property along with a quantity of handguns.

Police say the origin of the weapons is an ongoing investigation.

“This important disruption removed 18 firearms from a criminal organization that posed a significant threat to Canadian communities and brazenly exploited our shared border through the air,” said Michael Buckley, the Homeland Security Investigations attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.

Kamal Deep Bassan, 36, of Vaughan; Ramindejit Assi, 25, of Burlington; Derek Chi-Yeung Ng, 40, of East Gwillimbury; and Parmjot Saini, 30, of Woodbridge, are all facing charges of conspiracy to export cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of exporting it and illegally cultivating cannabis and possession of forged documents.

Assi is also charged with illegal possession of brass knuckles and cocaine possession, while Ng is also facing cocaine possession charges.