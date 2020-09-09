Online prayer service being held to honour family members killed in Oshawa shooting

An online prayer service will be held Wednesday evening in honour of the four family members who were killed in a shooting in Oshawa last friday.

50-year-old Chris Traynor, a teacher with the Durham Catholic District School Board, died in his home, along with three of his children, Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph Traynor.

The school board is hosting the virtual event for students, staff and community members at 7 o’clock.

“We recognize that this unthinkable loss has directly or indirectly impacted many members of the DCDSB community and beyond,” the school board said.

“In order to protect the safety of all in our community, large gatherings of the size we would anticipate, are simply not possible. We are therefore, extending an invitation to an online prayer service for students, staff and community members.”

A 50-year-old woman continues to recover in hospital following the shooting. Police have not identified her, but friends say she is Loretta Traynor, the wife and mother of those killed.

The shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, and is said to be Loretta’s brother.

The online event will be open to the public.