LVMH drops $14.5B deal for Tiffany, cites US tariffs threat

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

FILE - In this Nov.25, 2019 file photo, people walk past a Tiffany jeweler shop on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. LVMH is ending its monthslong pursuit of luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co., citing in part the impact of proposed tariffs on French goods. The Paris-based conglomerate said that it needs more time to assess the impact of U.S. tariffs on French goods and cannot close the deal before year-end. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Luxury goods giant LVMH is ending its takeover deal of luxury jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co., citing in part the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs on French goods.

The Paris-based conglomerate said that it needs more time to assess the impact of the possible U.S. tariffs on French goods and cannot close the deal before year-end.

The $14.5 billion deal was scheduled to close Nov. 24.

Tiffany replied that it’s suing to enforce the merger agreement, which was signed in November 2019. The New York company said LVMH’s argument has no basis in French law. Tiffany also said that LVMH hasn’t even attempted to seek antitrust approval from three jurisdictions.

The Associated Press


