Inmate charged in slaying of deputy in Detroit jail

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

DETROIT — An inmate has been charged in the slaying of a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy at a jail in downtown Detroit.

Deandre Williams, 28, of Detroit, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, felony murder, unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence, according to the county prosecutor’s office.

The sheriff’s office has said Cpl. Bryant Searcy, 50, was checking cell doors on Sept. 2 when he was attacked as he walked past one he thought was locked.

Searcy, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2002, was found unresponsive by other deputies and died later at a hospital.

Prosecutors said Williams was being held at the jail on a carjacking charge.

Authorities have said the attack was being reviewed to determine if sheriff’s office procedures were followed.

The Associated Press

