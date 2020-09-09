Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Husky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 9, 2020 9:54 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
Husky Energy logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 5, 2017. Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland.
The West White Rose project was expected to produce up to 75,000 barrels of oil per day.
Construction was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Husky says in a statement today that continued market uncertainty is forcing a complete review of the project, as well as the company’s future operations in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The West White Rose project is about 60 per cent complete and brought many jobs to the province.
Husky says construction will remain suspended as the company decides how to proceed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.