Gas dropping to under a $1 for the first time since June

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 9:29 am EDT

A gas pump is shown at a station in Montreal on April 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Gas prices are dropping three cents at midnight, to 99.9 cents a litre at most gas stations in the GTA.

It’s the first time since June that the price of gas has been under a $1.

So, if you can manage to get around the city today without filling up, we recommend you wait.

