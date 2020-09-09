Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida Highway Patrol: Trooper kills suspect after chase
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 9, 2020 5:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a suspect who opened fire after crashing a stolen car during a short chase.
A trooper tried to stop the driver for driving recklessly on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on Tuesday night, but it sped off, the FHP said in a news release Wednesday.
The car crashed into another vehicle in Delray Beach and the driver got out, firing shots at responding troopers, the FHP said. A trooper returned fire, killing the suspect. The names of the trooper and the suspect were not released.
The trooper has been placed on paid leave, as is customary after shootings involving law enforcement officers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.
No one else was injured.
