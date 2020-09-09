Erin O'Toole holds first caucus meeting today, aiming to get answers from the Liberals

There is just two weeks until the fall sitting of parliament begins and Conservatives say they are itching to get back into the house of commons to hold the Trudeau government accountable and push ideas of their own.

Deputy leader Candice Bergen tells 680 NEWS, a major focus of caucus discussions will be around the economic recovery and how best to get Canadians back on the job

“We want to see them rewarded for going back to work but also know that they’re safe”

Tory MPs will also discuss how best to get answers on ethical scandals like the ‘WE’ controversy, and preparations for a possible election, with a confidence vote on the throne speech.

There may also be questions on the new shadow cabinet after MP Kenny Chiu was picked as the inclusion and diversity critic, even though he’s refused to give is personal opinion on the LGBTQ2S+ community and worked on the board of a bible college that describes homosexual activity as inappropriate.

Bergen, however, defends the pick.

“He is fair-minded, he is open-minded”

Erin O’Toole has vowed to make the party more inclusive.

The party meeting will be held in Ottawa today, with an emphasis on physical distancing.