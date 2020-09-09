Loading articles...

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking have been reported across the state.

NJ.com reports that on Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey. It was one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern U.S.

The USGS said the earthquake was centred 1.25 miles (2 kilometres) south, southeast of the centre of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:14 AM
Retweeted @alectranews: All power has now been restored in #RichmondHill. If you are still without power please call 1-833-ALECTRA ^pa
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Radar up to 4:16am Sept 9. @jilltaylor680 will have updates every 10minutes on the ones starting at 5:01am this mor…
Latest Weather
Read more