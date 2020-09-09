Nearly 75 per cent of Ontarians in favour of second lockdown if COVID cases continue to spike: poll

It appears most Ontarians are in favour of a lockdown if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, according to a new poll done for the Toronto Star.

This comes after the province reported nearly 400 new cases after the long weekend, with most new infections showing up in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa.

The poll, completed by Campaign Research, found 74 per cent of Ontarians support the stay-at-home measures if infections continue to spike, while 15 per cent of residents were against the lockdown, and 12 per cent undecided.

1,129 Ontario residents were surveyed online September 2nd to 3rd, and are part of Maru Blue’s research panel. Campaign Research said a sample of a similar size would have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 per cent in 19 times out of 20.

47 per cent of residents believe Ontario should return to Stage 2 of reopening, while 41 per cent think the province should stay in Stage 3, and 12 per cent of respondents weren’t sure.

86 per cent of respondents believe masks should be mandatory indoors, while 11 per cent are opposed and three per cent are not certain — 80 per cent believe you should be wearing masks outside in crowded places, 17 per cent disagreed, three per cent were unsure.

Meanwhile, out west, B.C.’s provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry has ordered all banquet halls and nightclubs to shut in the province as coronavirus cases climb. Henry also ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving liquor at 10pm and to close by 11pm.