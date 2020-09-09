Loading articles...

Biden visits manufacturing heartland to curry favour with blue-collar voters

Last Updated Sep 9, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden arrives on his plane at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, as he returns from Harrisburg, Pa. Joe Biden is in America's manufacturing heartland today to hammer home how he would keep blue-collar jobs and investment on U.S. soil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is in America’s manufacturing heartland today to hammer home how he would keep blue-collar jobs and investment on U.S. soil.

The Democratic party’s presidential nominee is unveiling a suite of tax credits, penalties and executive actions he hopes will lure working-class support away from Republican rival Donald Trump.

The plan is sure to cause sweaty palms in Canada, which is no stranger to past Buy American measures that threatened to limit the ability of companies north of the border to bid on U.S. projects.

Even so, a new Leger poll suggests Biden remains far and away the preferred choice of Canadians who want to see improved relations between the two countries.

Two-thirds of the 1,529 Canadian respondents to the online poll said Canada-U.S. ties would improve under Biden, while a similar percentage — 69 per cent — said relations will worsen if Trump is re-elected.

The 1,001 American respondents were less convinced: only 44 per cent said the U.S. and Canada would get along better with Biden in the White House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

