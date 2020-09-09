2 off-campus Durham College students test positive for COVID-19

Two off-campus students at Durham College have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on the college’s website, it says the students were not on campus at any point.

Both are in quarantine and self-isolating at home. Any students who have come in contact with them will be notified by Public Health.

In addition, one student who lives in residence was identified as possibly coming in contact with a positive case. The student and their roommate are now self-isolating in separate residences.

The letter adds the risk to the campus community remains very low.