2 injured in shooting near Bathurst and Wilson

Two people have been injured after a shooting near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police were called to Wilson and Stadacona Drive just before 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots.

At least one person with a gunshot wound walked into a restaurant nearby.

Police say one man, believed to be in his early 20s, suffered serious injuries. Another person is believed to have suffered a “graze” wound from a bullet on their back and was treated at the scene.

A suspect vehicle, possibly a red sedan, was seeing fleeing northbound on Collinson Boulevard. No other suspect information has been made available.