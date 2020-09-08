Loading articles...

You've goat to be kidding: Farm animal eats up police papers

Last Updated Sep 8, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver.

The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville last week when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.

The animal clamoured around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.

The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.

Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.

The Associated Press

